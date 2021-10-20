Left Menu

'Blessed to be in Kushinagar on Abhidhamma Day', says PM Modi on visiting Mahaparinirvana temple in UP

After visiting the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he felt blessed to be in Kushinagar on Abhidhamma Day.

ANI | Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mahaparinirvana temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After visiting the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he felt blessed to be in Kushinagar on Abhidhamma Day. "Feel extremely blessed to be in Kushinagar on Abhidhamma Day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister on Wednesday visited the Mahaparinirvana temple and offered 'Archana' (prayer) and 'Chivar' to the reclining statue of Lord Buddha and also planted a Bodhi tree sapling in an event to mark Abhidhamma Day. Addressing at the event organised to mark Abhidhamma Day, Prime Minister said, "Lord Buddha said 'Appa Deepo Bhava,' meaning 'be your own light'. When a person is self-illuminated, then he lightens the world as well. This is the motivation for India to become self-reliant. This is the inspiration that gives us the strength to participate in the progress of every country in the world."

Abhidhamma Day symbolises the end of a three-month rainy retreat - Varshavaas or Vassa - for the Buddhist Monks, during which they stay at one place in the vihara and monastery and pray. The event was also attended by eminent Monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia, as well as Ambassadors of various countries. An inaugural flight from Colombo, carrying the delegation from Sri Lanka of over a hundred Buddhist Monks and dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for Exposition, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar airport earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

