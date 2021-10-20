Left Menu

Students can request their schools to change city of exam centre if necessary: CBSE

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 for the Term-1 examinations on October 18, the board noticed that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet of Class 10 and 12 for the Term-1 examinations on October 18, the board noticed that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission. According to the circular issued by CBSE today, the board will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of the examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE to forward the request of students to the board via online mode, the circular read.

"All students and schools are requested to remain in touch with the CBSE's website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration," the circular added. It also stated that no requests after the schedule will be accepted by the board for change of examination centre city.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 Term 1: CBSE on October 18 released the date sheets for term-1 board exams 2021-22 for Class 10 and 12. Term 1 Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted offline in November-December by CBSE. The CBSE date sheet for Term 1 Board Class 10 & 12 is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in

As per the CBSE Date sheet For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22, Class 10 exams are from November 30, Class 12 exams are from December 1 for Term 1 Board Exams. The CBSE Term I Boards will be objective type exams and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The board exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Once the term-I exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared. However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. The final results for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations. (ANI)

