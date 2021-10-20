Amit Shah visits his paternal village in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the reconstruction and installation of the idol at Bahuchar Mata Temple in his paternal village, Mansa in Gandhinagar district on Wednesday. Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Today I visited my paternal village at Mansa (Gujarat) and participated in the event of reconstruction and installing the idol at Bahuchur Mata Temple. May the blessings of Mata Rani be with everyone. Long live the Mother!"

He also offered prayers at the temple. Earlier in the day, Shah also attended Pratishtha Mahotsav in Mansa Village.

The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to visit Uttarakhand today in the evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, said government sources. Shah will also conduct an aerial survey in the state tomorrow, sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)