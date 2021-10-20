Left Menu

To celebrate India's 100 cr COVID-19 vaccination milestone, Nadda to be in UP's Ghaziabad tomorrow

To celebrate the country's 100 crore vaccination milestone, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday to express his gratitude on the occasion, said BJP sources on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:47 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To celebrate the country's 100 crore vaccination milestone, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday to express his gratitude on the occasion, said BJP sources on Wednesday. According to sources, Nadda will reach Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan at 10.30 am on October 21, where he will review the functioning of the vaccination centre.

He will also hold a meeting at the Institute of Technology and Science (ITS) College in Mohan Nagar to express his gratitude on the occasion. Sources further said that the meeting is also related to the achievement of the country reaching the 100 crore vaccination milestone, which will be addressed by Nadda tomorrow.

Later, the BJP National President will hold a meeting with the regional BJP office-bearers on the same day to discuss the preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh which are due to be held early next year. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, over 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

