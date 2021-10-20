Chennai leg of NSG car rally flagged off

Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI): A car rally of the National Security Guard (NSG), as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India's independence, was flagged off from here on Wednesday with 12 officers and 35 commandos proceeding to Bengaluru after starting off from New Delhi on October 2.

The personnel paid tributes at Tilak Ghat, one of the satyagraha sites at Marina beach here, an official press release said.

Later, Colonel Umesh Rathod, who heads the team, interacted with NCC cadets and motivated them, it said. The 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' rally, which started from New Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti, reached here earlier via Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Gopalpur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Ongole.

''We are travelling throughout the country to spread the messages of unity, brotherhood and patriotism. We are happy to join the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If youngsters perform well, the future will be bright. We are proud that we are in Chennai now. We thank Chennai people and NCC cadets for their love and support,'' he said.

The rally was flagged off for its onward journey by Tamil Nadu Police Academy Director A Amalraj at a function held on the academy campus at Vandalur near here.

Rathod said the team visited cities and villages on their route and learnt the cultures and traditions of people in various parts of the country.

It would reach Delhi on October 30 via Mumbai and Ahmedabad by covering a total distance of around 7,500 km, he said.

Twelve NSG officers and 35 commandos are part of this rally, he said, adding, the journey was being undertaken in 15 Tata Harrier vehicles.

