Flood: Central team visits Assam to assess damages; state seeks funds

A high-level Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited various districts of Assam for an on-spot assessment of damages caused by flood and landslides this year, while the state government urged it for release of funds for repair and restoration works, an official statement said on Wednesday.

On the visit since October 19, the team comprising seven members from various union ministries discussed the details at a meeting with senior Assam government officials in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The state government has requested the team for release of Rs 1088.19 crore it had sought for repair and restoration works, the statement issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. The team headed by Manish Tiwari, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, talked about the damages and loss of livelihood and property in the districts of Bongaigaon, Chirang and Lakhimpur it had visited.

''The state government urged the central team to consider releasing funds under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for restoration of damages during current year flood,'' the statement said.

It said the team was also requested to consider erosion as an item admissible under SDRF/NDRF in their report to the Centre as the state suffers heavily due to river erosion every year. Assuring the state government officials in this regard, Tiwari said the team will submit the report with recommendations very soon to the Government of India.

The team members were from the ministries of finance, agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare, jal shakti, power, road transport and highways, besides rural development.

