Uttarakhand rains: Chamoli DM asks BRO to clear route from Joshimath to Badrinath

After inspecting the landslide area near Vishnuprayag on Badrinath National Highway in rain-battered Uttarakhand, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was on Wednesday directed to clear the route from Joshimath to Badrinath, informed Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:55 IST
After inspecting the landslide area near Vishnuprayag on Badrinath National Highway in rain-battered Uttarakhand, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was on Wednesday directed to clear the route from Joshimath to Badrinath, informed Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana. "The landslide area near Vishnuprayag on Badrinath National Highway was inspected and the BRO has been directed to clear the route from Joshimath to Badrinath at the earliest," said Khurana.

The district administration on Tuesday informed that Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours. There has been a power cut as well since Monday night in several areas including the district headquarters.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped and shifted to safer places. According to the administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the highway to re-open.

Rain continues to lash the state and Badrinath received fresh snowfall this morning. (ANI)

