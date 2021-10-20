Left Menu

Europe won't see inflation spiral as energy price spikes fade-IMF Europe chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:36 IST
Europe should not see an inflation spiral as a spike in energy prices fades next year and slack remains in the continent's labor market, the IMF European department chief said on Wednesday.

"We don't at this stage, expect any inflation spiral in Europe," IMF European Department Director Alfred Kammer told a news briefing. "The high inflation which we are seeing right now is really driven by...an increase in energy prices, and we expect that to fade out during 2022."

