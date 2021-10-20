Left Menu

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi provides first aid to accident victim on her way to Agra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while on her way to Agra, had stopped her convoy to provide first aid to a woman who met with an accident in Gomti Nagar of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:54 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while on her way to Agra, had stopped her convoy to provide first aid to a woman who met with an accident in Gomti Nagar of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday. This was before she was detained by the police who stopped her from travelling to Agra to meet the family of a sanitation worker who died in police custody.

While stopping her, a police official said, "You do not have permission, we cannot allow you. Section 144 is imposed...Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police L," said a Police official. In response, Vadra said that the moment she tries to visit any other place than the party office, the administration tries to stop her.

"The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me...It is also causing inconvenience to the public," Vadra said. "They say I can not go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?" she added.

A sanitation worker, who was arrested by Police yesterday in connection with a theft of Rs 25 Lakhs from a warehouse on 17th October, died in Police custody. Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Uttar Pradesh also comes at a time when the state is scheduled to go to Assembly polls early next year.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sanitation workers' death, ADG Agra, Rajiv Krishna said, "Our officers are in contact with his family. They're cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint, they suspect that he was beaten up by the Police following which he died. FIR registered, matter it will be probed." "During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered Rs 15 Lakhs from his home, during recovery he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered, further action will be taken as per PM report," said SSP Agra, Muniraj G. (ANI)

