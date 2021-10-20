Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually interact with Goans on October 23: CM

Sawant also said state government officials are reaching out to the people in every corner of Goa with various schemes of the Central and the state governments.The implementation of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa scheme began on October 2 last year.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:01 IST
PM Modi to virtually interact with Goans on October 23: CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Goa on Saturday amid the implementation of the state BJP government's flagship "Swayampurna Goa" scheme, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He said seven people from Goa, including a sarpanch, chairman of the municipal corporation and a beneficiary of the scheme, will interact with the PM during the event to be held at 11 am. ''The programme (scheme) is an extension of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative launched by the central government,'' he told reporters. Sawant also said state government officials are reaching out to the people in every corner of Goa with various schemes of the Central and the state governments.

The implementation of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' scheme began on October 2 last year. According to the Goa government, this scheme brings benefits of all the state and central government schemes to the doorsteps of the people. Under this scheme, government officers, teachers and students reach out to every village panchayat to ensure that every village becomes self-reliant by harnessing the locally available resources.

''The impact of the scheme can be seen now. There is a 40 per cent increase in horticulture production, 10 per cent in milk production and 60 per cent rise in floriculture produce in Goa," the CM said.

Sawant said the state government has been receiving a good response from all the panchayats and municipalities.

He said the government had designated its officers as "Swayampurna mitras" who have been interacting with the people. Goa is going to the polls in February next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021