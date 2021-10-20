Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:15 IST
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed on Wednesday the Iranian nuclear talks, state news agency SPA reported.
SPA said Farhan and Malley, who is in an official visit to Riyadh, also discussed "the importance of strengthening joint action to stop Iranian support for terrorist militias that threaten the security and stability of the Middle East and the world."
