Security forces should catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi behind killings in J-K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said that security forces should catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi behind terrorism and increase in killings in UT so that security forces can find a solution. Speaking to the media here in Srinagar, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "During the past 30 years, terrorists have adopted different tactics of killing people. Unless police and agencies catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi so that security forces can find a solution. It should be done soon."

On the controversial statement by some Congress leaders that attacks in Kashmir increase around polls, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad made it clear that there have been phases but it does not mean that particular leader or the system was in favor of killings or terrorism. He said, " We have faced such incidents and found solutions but now the trend of militancy has changed and they have adopted new techniques.For over 3 decades there have been ups and downs in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Do not want to politicise but there have been phases in Kashmir. Does not mean that particular leader, the system was in favor of terrorism/killings."

Earlier, two terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dragad area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

