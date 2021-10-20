Left Menu

Security forces should catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi behind killings in J-K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said that security forces should catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi behind terrorism and increase in killings in UT so that security forces can find a solution.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:22 IST
Security forces should catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi behind killings in J-K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to ANI in Sringar on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said that security forces should catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi behind terrorism and increase in killings in UT so that security forces can find a solution. Speaking to the media here in Srinagar, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "During the past 30 years, terrorists have adopted different tactics of killing people. Unless police and agencies catch hold of 1-2 people to know modus operandi so that security forces can find a solution. It should be done soon."

On the controversial statement by some Congress leaders that attacks in Kashmir increase around polls, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad made it clear that there have been phases but it does not mean that particular leader or the system was in favor of killings or terrorism. He said, " We have faced such incidents and found solutions but now the trend of militancy has changed and they have adopted new techniques.For over 3 decades there have been ups and downs in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Do not want to politicise but there have been phases in Kashmir. Does not mean that particular leader, the system was in favor of terrorism/killings."

Earlier, two terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dragad area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021