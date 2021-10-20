Left Menu

LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and seized one hand grenade from his possession at Drabshalla Thathri in Kishtwar district.

ANI | Kishtwar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:39 IST
One arrested during a Joint Naka in Kishtwar district.. Image Credit: ANI
As per the police, "The arrested terrorist has been identified as Sohail Ahmed Bhat. He belongs to LeT. The grenade was provided to him by LeT terrorist Khobaib, based in Pakistan. He has been arrested at around 5.30 pm. One hand grenade has been recovered from him."

Further investigation is on, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

