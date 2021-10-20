Left Menu

UAE assures energy supplies to India

And, as India expands its renewable energy portfolio, the UAE is keen to build on the investments we have already made to help you reach your 450 GW goal by 2030, he said.Indian companies have steadily increased their participation in the UAEs energy sector.In March 2019, a consortium of two Indian oil companies were awarded the exploration rights for an onshore block in Abu Dhabi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:43 IST
UAE assures energy supplies to India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday vowed to meet India's growing energy demand, saying it will remain the nation's trusted partner of choice.

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sltan Ahmed Al Jaber said the UAE is investing across its energy supply chain to remain a reliable energy provider to India and the world.

Stating that the energy demand is outpacing supply, he said the present global scenario calls for continued investment across the entire energy sector to avoid a deeper supply crunch.

Speaking virtually at the 5th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, he said India's economy is returning to ''robust, almost double-digit growth'' as the world recovers from the pandemic.

He acknowledged the challenges facing the energy sector during this phase and explained how the UAE is responding to remain a long-term and reliable energy provider to India and the world.

''This recovery comes with challenges, particularly for the energy sector, as we are seeing energy demand outpacing supply. It is clear that while the world rightly embraces the energy transition, we will need oil and gas for many decades to come. The current demand dynamic is, therefore, a wake-up call to continue to invest across the entire energy sector to avoid a deeper supply crunch,'' he said.

This, he said, is the approach being taken in the UAE. ''We are investing across our energy supply chain and increasing our oil and gas capacity to ensure we remain a reliable, responsible energy partner to the world and India in particular.'' The minister said India is one of the UAE's closest friends and one of its most important trading partners and the strategic ties between both countries have strengthened in recent years.

Al Jaber said the UAE is keen to build on the strong ties to expand energy cooperation.

''We are very proud that you have entrusted us to serve as a key supplier to India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves. We are proud to include Indian companies as concession partners in our upstream assets, and as major investors in our downstream value chain. And we are proud that India is now our number one LNG customer.

''Our partnership in energy has a great foundation that I want to build on. There are so many opportunities, from the full range of our refined and petrochemical products to new energies, like zero carbon hydrogen. And, as India expands its renewable energy portfolio, the UAE is keen to build on the investments we have already made to help you reach your 450 GW goal by 2030,'' he said.

Indian companies have steadily increased their participation in the UAE's energy sector.

In March 2019, a consortium of two Indian oil companies were awarded the exploration rights for an onshore block in Abu Dhabi. This followed the award in February 2018 of a 10 per cent participating interest in Abu Dhabi's offshore Lower Zakum Concession to an Indian consortium of three companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021