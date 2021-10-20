Left Menu

Maharashtra govt refused to lift additional coal, claims Union minister Danve

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@raosahebdanve)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Coal and Railways Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that the Maharashtra government refused to lift additional coal stocks which led to power shortages in the state.

''I had correspondence with the state on this,'' the BJP leader told reporters here.

''We had written to the Maharashtra government earlier to lift additional coal. But the state refused and conveyed so through a letter. The Central government had enough stock of coal but the state didn't take it,'' Danve said. Last week, state energy minister Nitin Raut had said that Maharashtra was facing a shortage of 3,500 to 4,000 MW of electricity supply and blamed ''mismanagement and lack of planning'' on part of Coal India for the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

