Chhattisgarh: Union minister visits limestone mines of Bhilai steel plant in Durg district

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Wednesday visited limestone mines of the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Nandini area of Chhattisgarh's Durg district and instructed to enhance the production, officials said.

During his visit, the union minister was apprised about various measures and initiatives being taken by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and its flagship unit BSP to further develop the Nandini mines, a statement issued by the plant said.

Kulaste gave necessary instructions to officials for the continuation of mining and increasing production there, it said.

Meanwhile, the union minister also formally flagged off a dumper truck loaded with limestone obtained from a black stone quarry in the area which was lying unused for two decades, the release said.

Notably, a black stone quarry in the Nandini mines was submerged and lying unused for about 20 years while mining was underway in some remaining areas. The SAIL-BSP management recently took the initiative to revive mining from the submerged quarry, it said. A bridge was built with waste materials in the quarry to divide it into two blocks - A and B. Water collected in the B block was pumped out and supplied to fill ponds in nearby villages, making this block available for mining, the statement said.

Low-silica grade limestone obtained from the quarry is of similar grade to that found in SAIL's Kuteshwar mines in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The quarry would help to meet the BSP's requirement for superior grade limestone, as per the statement. Director In-charge, BSP, Anirban Dasgupta, Executive Director (Mines and Rowghat) Manas Biswas and other senior officials of the plant were present.

