Gehlot directs officials to conduct assessment of crop loss due to unseasonably rainfall

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to conduct crop loss assessment at the earliest to provide relief to farmers affected by the unseasonably rainfall.

He has said that district collectors should make an early assessment of the damage caused to the crops, on the basis of which action can be taken to give compensation to the affected farmers.

Gehlot also reviewed the availability of DAP fertilisers in the state and distribution of compensation to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in a review meeting on Wednesday regarding the loss in crops.

He said the state government would promote the use of single super phosphate (SSP) as an alternative to DAP in pulses and oilseed crops.

In a statement, he said SSP is available in sufficient quantity in the state and this fertiliser is also being produced at the local level. In such a situation, the district agriculture officer should go among the farmers and advise them to adopt the use of this fertiliser as an alternative fertiliser of DAP.

The state's Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria has also instructed the district collectors to monitor the proper distribution of DAP.

Principal Secretary Revenue, Disaster Management and Assistance Anand Kumar said that on the instructions of the chief minister, orders will be issued to the district collectors soon to conduct crop assessment.

In the meeting, it was informed by the agriculture department that from October 16 to October 18, information has been received about damage to kharif crops of soybean, paddy, moong, bajra and urad due to unseasonal rains in many districts of the state.

Similarly, in the fields where rabi mustard and gram were sown, farmers will have to sow again due to the loss of seeds. Preliminary information of crop damage has been received especially in the districts of Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Tonk, and Dausa.

Agriculture Commissioner Omprakash said a special girdawari was done on the instructions of the chief minister for the damage caused to the crops due to excessive rains in July this year. On the basis of the report, over 33 per cent damage was assessed in 6.79 lakh hectare area in 3,704 villages of seven districts — Baran, Bundi, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk.

