Left Menu

Business under CM's self-employment scheme washed away in Uttarakhand's landslide

Naveen Joshi, a pisciculturist at Ramgarh area of Nainital, was all set to sell his fish which he had nurtured for the past one year.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:00 IST
Business under CM's self-employment scheme washed away in Uttarakhand's landslide
An aerial view of flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Lalit Kandpal Naveen Joshi, a pisciculturist at Ramgarh area of Nainital, was all set to sell his fish which he had nurtured for the past one year.

For this, Joshi had availed a loan of Rs 4 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana last year. He was positive about earning Rs 5 lakh through this business. Little did he know that a landslide in Nainital on October 18 would wash away everything that he had.

Heavy downpour leading to landslide swept away two fish tanks of 2,000 litres each, which he had built for commercial purpose, and also 10,500-square-foot land. Landslide due to unprecedented rainfall in the past three days has damaged his house. The extent of loss is such that Joshi is stupefied whether he should repair his house or look for livelihood as he has incurred a loss of Rs 5 lakh due to this natural calamity.

After the rain receded in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, Nainital Bank Manager Rahul Mishra inspected the fish tank and analysed the loss incurred. He said that the loan has been given by the bank, so it would try to compensate as much as possible.

Incessant rainfall that battered Uttarakhand since Sunday has caused massive damage. In Ramgarh area, over 10 people have died and several houses have been damaged. On Wednesday, CM Pushkar Singh inspected the Ramgarh area and met the victim's family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021