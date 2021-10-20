Chhattisgarh CM launches generic medical store scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a generic medical store scheme to provide medicines at affordable rates and said his government has been making consistent efforts to make healthcare services accessible to the poorest of poor in the state.

Under the 'Shri Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store' scheme, medicines will be made available at affordable rates to consumers. As many as 84 generic medicine shops were opened across the state on the inaugural day of the scheme.

Addressing the inaugural function virtually from his official residence here, Baghel said the state government has been making consistent efforts to make expensive health services available to the poorest of the poor and many schemes have been started to achieve this goal.

Keeping this in mind, the Shri Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store scheme has been launched where people will get a discount between 50.09 per cent and 71 per cent on the MRP of medicines, he said.

Under the scheme, being run by the Urban Administration and Development Department, 188 medical stores will be opened in 169 urban bodies of the state. It will be mandatory for these medical stores to sell 251 types of generic medicines and 27 surgical products.

Besides, herbal products of the forest department, cosmetics items and baby food, among others, will also be sold in these stores.

Baghel said a slew of programmes has been launched by his government in the health sector to improve quality of life.

"The increasing cost of healthcare services has become a major cause of concern for all in the world. People often had to bear the brunt of debt due to medical expenses.

''With the goal of universal health coverage, state government has started Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Clinic Yojna to provide better health services in remote areas and Mukhyamantri Shahari Slum Health Scheme in urban areas. Dai-Didi mobile clinic scheme has also been started for women and adolescent girls," the CM said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to doctors and pharmacists to contribute in promoting generic medicines and requested public representatives to popularise the scheme.

Criticising the scheme, the opposition BJP alleged that closure of 101 out of 254 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (public medicine centres), started in 2016 in Chhattisgarh by the Centre, shows the Congress government is not concerned about health of people and in providing them affordable treatment for various diseases.

The state government is promising to give only 50 per cent discount on medicines under the Dhanwantri scheme, while people get 70 per cent to 80 per cent concession in prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the saffron party said.

