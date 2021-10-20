Karnataka Govt's revised guidelines for international travellers creates confusion among domestic air travellers

Karnataka government's new guidelines are creating more confusion in the minds of the domestic air travellers coming to the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. As per the new guidelines issued by the state government on October 19, the government had made it clear that the RT PCR test is not mandatory for international travellers arriving in the state but it is not clearly mentioned in the guidelines whether it is applicable for domestic travellers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala.

This comes at a time when the number of travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala has increased amid the ongoing festive season. Among the total number of buses operating from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Kerala, many travel to Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Trivandrum and many other places of neighbouring states.

It is clear for road and rail travellers that RT-PCR tests are not mandatory for arrival in Karnataka as per the new guidelines but the confusion remains in the minds of domestic air travellers. The officials of the health department and the officials of the Airport Authority have the same confusion whether the RT PCR test report is mandatory or not for the travellers coming from Kerala and Maharastra to Bengaluru.

As of now the same guideline which was released before will continue as nothing is mentioned in the revised guidelines issued by the state government regarding the travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to Bengaluru and vice-versa. (ANI)

