Left Menu

Punjab Congress MLA thrashes youth who questions him on 'work done' in area, video goes viral

Adding to the problems of ruling Congress in Punjab, a video has gone viral of party MLA Joginder Pal allegedly assaulting a youth during an event in his constituency Bhoa in Pathankot district of the state.

ANI | Pathankot (Punjab) | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:17 IST
Punjab Congress MLA thrashes youth who questions him on 'work done' in area, video goes viral
Former head of Bhoa village in Punjab's Pathankot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adding to the problems of ruling Congress in Punjab, a video has gone viral of party MLA Joginder Pal allegedly assaulting a youth during an event in his constituency Bhoa in Pathankot district of the state. The youth, identified as Harsh Kumar, said that he asked the MLA about what work he had done.

"The MLA was addressing a small gathering in the village today around 10 am. I just asked him what have you done for the village? The MLA and his two security guards and police personnel started beating me. I want justice," Kumar told ANI. His mother Sunita also demanded justice. "I want justice for my son. MLA Pal, police and others thrashed my son after he asked the MLA 'What work have you done in our village'," she said.

Mahaveer Saini, a former head of the village, visited the youth's house and slammed the MLA for his behaviour. "I think he (the local MLA) has lost his mental balance. He has been misbehaving with people for the past few days. We want justice for the boy who is 17 and was beaten for no reason," Saini said.

Saini alleged that the MLA "has not done anything for the people of the village in the past four-and-a-half years". The MLA should apologise to the people for the incident, he said.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021