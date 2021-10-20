Left Menu

Universal Electronics ended relationship with agency linked to Uyghur workers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UEIcorporate)
Universal Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it had ended its relationship with a staffing agency that hired Uyghur workers who were transported from China's Xinjiang province to a plant in southern China.

Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-us-electronics-firm-struck-deal-transport-hire-uyghur-workers-2021-10-07 earlier this month that Universal struck a deal with authorities in Xinjiang to transport hundreds of Uyghur workers to its plant in the city of Qinzhou. Three U.S. senators said on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/senators-seek-details-us-electronics-firm-uyghur-labor-2021-10-20 they had sent a letter to the company asking about the matter.

"UEI made the decision last week to end its relationship with the staffing agency that hired these workers based on feedback on how to best secure its supply chain and in light of ongoing regulatory and legislative changes globally," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

