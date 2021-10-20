Left Menu

Odisha rape case: NCW takes cognisance of case, seeks removal of ministers

Taking suo motu cognisance of the disappearance of a woman teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought removal of Odisha ministers, alleging that they used their position to sexually harass and exploit her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Taking suo motu cognisance of the disappearance of a woman teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought removal of Odisha ministers, alleging that they used their position to sexually harass and exploit her. In a statement on Wednesday, the NCW said, "The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a media post wherein allegations have been levelled that a missing woman school teacher of Sunshine English Medium School was raped and dumped underground at an under-construction stadium of the school following the murder."

The NCW said that the prime accused had fled from police custody. "It has been alleged that the escape was aided by ministers of Odisha government, especially Minister of State for Home Captain Dibyashankar Mishra," the statement read. Requesting him to take cognizance of the case, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to CM Naveen Patnaik seeking removal of Captain Dibyashankar Mishra and Pratap Jena as the ministers to enable the police to conduct fair and just investigation without any due influence, said the statement.

The NCW has also written to DGP Odisha to ensure a fair investigation in the matter and to book all the accused under relevant provisions of law. The NCW has sought immediate arrest of the accused and to provide necessary safety to the family of the victim considering the involvement of influential people in the matter till all the accused are arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

