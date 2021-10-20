Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor visits Badrinath Temple

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday visited Badrinath Temple.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:33 IST
Maharashtra Governor visits Badrinath Temple
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Badrinath Temple.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday visited Badrinath Temple. In a tweet, Koshyari informed, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited Lord Badrinath at Badrinath Temple today and performed Shayan Aarti."

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped and shifted to safer places. According to the administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the highway to re-open. Rain continues to lash the state and Badrinath received fresh snowfall this morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021