ASI planning to illuminate 100 heritage monuments nationwide to celebrate 100 cr vaccination milestone: Sources

To celebrate India's 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination milestone, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning to 100 heritage monuments across the country in tricolour, informed sources on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:51 IST
By Shalini Bhardwaj To celebrate India's 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination milestone, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning to 100 heritage monuments across the country in tricolour, informed sources on Wednesday.

According to sources, the move aims at paying tributes to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, every stakeholder and above all, all the citizens of the country for their active participation in making the COVID-19 vaccination drive achieve the grand feat of 100 crores in such a short span of time. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and an audiovisual film on Thursday to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As per an official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch a song and an audiovisual film at Red Fort in the national capital. Also, according to official sources, health centres will be showered with flower petals and announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations and airports on the occasion.

As per an official release, 99.73 crores (99,73,99,032) vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

