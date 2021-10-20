Dhanbad judge murder case: CBI files chargesheet

Left Menu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has filed a chargesheet in Jharkhand in connection with Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:57 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has filed a chargesheet in Jharkhand in connection with Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw. The case has been registered under Sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 34 (Common Intention). Further investigation is underway.

Uttam Anand was an Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was allegedly murdered after being mowed down by an autorickshaw in July this year. Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested by Jharkhand police, and the vehicle used for the crime was seized. On August 19, CBI submitted a progress report of probe into the death of Dhanbad additional session judge Uttam Anand in a sealed cover in the Jharkhand High Court.

The Supreme Court had also taken a suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of ASG Anand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

