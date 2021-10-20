Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,170 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,170 new COVID-19 and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:58 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 1,170 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 1,170 new COVID-19 and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 14,058.

The state saw 1,418 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,40,627. The death toll has mounted to 35,948 with 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,88,73,664 tests so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021