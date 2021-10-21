Perform Lakhbir Singh's 'bhog' as per Sikh tradition: SC Commission urges Akal Takhat

Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla on Wednesday condemned that no religious practice was allowed to perform during the last rite rituals of Lakhbir Singh, whose mutilated body was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border. Sampla has requested Jathedar of Akal Takhat to ensure the 'bhog' of the deceased be performed as per Sikh tradition.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I condemn Singhu border's incident. I spoke to Haryana DGP and he informed me that FIR has been registered and arrests have been done. During last rite rituals of the deceased, no religious practice was allowed to perform which is also condemnable." "I have written a letter to Jathedar of Akal Takhat and requested him to ensure that such incidents don't happen. I also requested him that Lakhbir Singh's bhog should be performed as per Sikh tradition," he said.

On October 15, the body of a man with hands and legs chopped off was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border. The man was identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased is about 35-36 years old and used to work as a labourer.

Earlier on Wednesday, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Varinder Kumar, ADGP and Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab has been constituted to investigate the Singhu border killing. (ANI)

