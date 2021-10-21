Left Menu

Large crowd gathers as Taj Mahal reopens for night viewing on Sharad Purnima

On the occasion of Sharad Purnima, the Taj Mahal, which is made of white marble and shines during moon night, was reopened for visitors at night.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 07:13 IST
Large crowd gathers as Taj Mahal reopens for night viewing on Sharad Purnima
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Sharad Purnima, the Taj Mahal, which is made of white marble and shines during moon night, was reopened for visitors at night. Talking to ANI, Dr Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist said, "Taj Mahal, which is made up of white marble and shines during moon night, especially on Sharad Purnima and to witness Taj Mahal at that time for any tourist is a unique experience."

He further said that all the tickets to Taj mahal on Wednesday were sold out on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. "All the tickets for today were sold, also tomorrow's tickets are sold as well. To see the Taj Mahal, currently, there are five slots. The first slot starts at 8:30 AM and the last slot is from 10:30-11 PM. Over 250 people are allowed and all 250 tickets were sold out today," Patel said.

"I was waiting to witness this moment for so many days, I got this opportunity today. I felt good as it was my wish to witness the Taj Mahal on moon night," said Aman, a visitor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021