Left Menu

Class 7 student thrashed to death by school teacher in Rajasthan

A class 7 student of a private school died after he was allegedly thrashed by a teacher in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday.

ANI | Churu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-10-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 08:53 IST
Class 7 student thrashed to death by school teacher in Rajasthan
Sandeep Vishnoi, SHO of Salasar police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 7 student of a private school died after he was allegedly thrashed by a teacher in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday. As per information shared by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Salasar police station, Sandeep Vishnoi, 14-year-old Ganesh was severely thrashed by his teacher for not completing homework.

"A man lodged a complaint alleging that his son was beaten by his teacher after which he fell sick and later died in a hospital. A case has been registered," said Vishnoi. "Ganesh's teacher called and informed me that he has not done his homework. After some time, I again received a call from school that my child's health is not good. When I reached school, I saw Ganesh was lying on the floor," said Om Prakash, father of the deceased.

The student was rushed to Sujangarh hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared him brought dead. The police said that the accused teacher Manoj has been detained and is being interrogated in custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021