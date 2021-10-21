Left Menu

Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-10-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 09:11 IST
Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday. The Minister said that the State Government has been giving top priority to sectors include IT, electronics, life sciences including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices, defence and aerospace, food processing, textiles, automotive including EV, plastics and chemicals, gems and jewellery, retail, and logistics, according to a release by the Telangana government.

Rao highlighted that Telangana also has the highest industrial land bank in the country, and in that sense, it becomes very easy for the government to identify a suitable land parcel for allotment to the industries, without going through the complexities of a land acquisition process. "Because of all these reasons, Telangana has become a go-to destination for some of the most marquee names from across the world as well as domestically. I also feel proud to share that more than 24 per cent of our investments come from our existing investors, meaning that these are repeat investments," said Rao, according to the press release.

"This obviously shows that our existing investors have found the going to be so good that they are prepared to bring more and more investments into the same state of Telangana instead of looking elsewhere," said Rao". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global
4
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021