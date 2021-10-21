Left Menu

Cruise Drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday reached Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan who is lodged there in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case.

Updated: 21-10-2021 09:48 IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday reached Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan who is lodged there in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case. Earlier on Wednesday, the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by Mumbai's Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in connection with their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case.

Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer also said that they will move to Bombay High Court today after NDPS rejected their applications. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

