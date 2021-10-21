Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates nation as COVID-19 vaccinations cross 100 cr mark

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday congratulated the citizens of India on crossing 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination coverage and attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #VaccineCentury," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

The Health Minister's office informed that Mandaviya will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today at Red Fort at 12.30 am. "Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," the office of the minister tweeted today.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reached Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as the vaccination coverage exceeded 100 crores. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

