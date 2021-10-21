India logs 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. With the addition of new cases, India's active caseload stands at 1,78,831 which accounts for less than one per cent of the total cases and currently it is at 0.52 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 17,561 recoveries were reported with which the total recoveries mounted to 3,34,95,808. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.34 per cent, which remained below three per cent for the last 118 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent, which is also less than three per cent for last 52 days. Total tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic amount to more than 59.57 crores.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 100 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

