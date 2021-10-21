Route for small, light vehicles to Badrinath Dham opened: Uttarakhand DGP

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Thursday said that the route for small and light vehicles to the Badrinath Dham has been opened. He also added that the road route to Ramgarh and Mukteshwar from Nainital is also operational.

"Chardham Yatra has resumed with the opening of route for small/light vehicles to Badrinath Dham. Road route to Ramgarh and Mukteshwar from Nainital is also operational now," said the DGP. Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days. (ANI)

