Left Menu

CBDT issues refunds of Rs 92,961 cr to 63.23 lakh taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to October 18, the Income Tax Department said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:59 IST
CBDT issues refunds of Rs 92,961 cr to 63.23 lakh taxpayers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to October 18, the Income Tax Department said on Thursday. "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 92,961 crore to more than 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to October 18, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 23,026 crore have been issued in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 69,934 crore have been issued in 1,69,355 case," the Income Tax department tweeted.

The department said the amount includes 32.49 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 2498.18 crore. Meanwhile, the direct taxes watchdog on September 22, had issued refunds of over Rs 74,158 crore to more than 45.25 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 20. Then, Income tax refunds of Rs 18,873 crore were issued in 43,68,741cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 55,285 crore were issued in 1,55,920 cases.

The amount at the time included 17.45 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 1350.4 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021