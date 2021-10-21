Opportunities galore for Indian electrical world with shift to solar renewables, and green hydrogen & focused investment in urban infrastructure

Speakers exhort Indian electrical industry to focus on innovation, tech scale & speed to grow globally @2ndedition of DIGIELEC BHARAT New Delhi, October 21, 2021: There are new demand areas opening up for Indian Electrical industry with energy transition - shift to renewable energy&emphasis on green hydrogen; focused investment in Urban infrastructure be it Metro, EVs, increase in smart cities, urban transport or Housing. For leveraging this energy transition, Indian electrical industry must invest in new technology, innovations and focus on quality, standardization and right talent. This sentiment reverberated across the Inaugural session and session with Industry Captains at the 2nd edition of DIGIELEC BHARAT 2021 that IEEMA kicked off virtually today.

Shri DurgaShanker Mishra, Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, addressed the inaugural session of DIGIELEC BHARAT 2021. Other eminent speakers at Digielec Bharat included - Mr Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Transmission, Mr T Madhava Das, Whole Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mr Sunil Jain, Operating partner (Energy Transition) Essar Capital, Mr Sameer Verma, Managing Director, NEXUS Venture Partners and DarshanHiranandani, Director Hiranandani Group Addressing the inaugural session, Shri DurgaShanker Mishra, Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs expressed: “India has the capacity and capability to manufacture products that meets the global standards and I am sure that we will become the supplier to the World in near Future.” “Our Government's focus on the powerful combination of facilitating 'Ease of living' and 'Ease of doing business' has resulted in enhanced business opportunities for the Indian electrical sector. Urban transportation has increased manifold with 500 km of metro added in past four years; investment for augmenting City infrastructure has been made attractive through Municipal bonds & green bonds which are being subscribed even by foreign companies. The opportunity for Indian electrical and electronics industry is huge.” Exhorting the industry to focus on indigenization, Secretary added that ‘vocal for local and local for global is the mantra; focus on energy efficiency”. Complimenting Digilec Bharat, he said: “Digielec Bharat conference will showcase the Power of India to the International market.” Agreeing with Secretary DurgaShanker Mishra, Mr Vipul Ray, President, IEEMA, articulated: “The pandemic has shown the world the risk of a single supply source and opened possibilities for the Indian electrical industry to tap new markets. Within our country, it has also brought focus on import substitution or Aatamnirbharta in procurement, giving an immense boost to local manufacturing and sourcing.” Echoing this, Mr Rahul Tongia, Senior Fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) opined, “We need to focus on the 3Ds: Decarbonization, Digitilization and Decentralization to see transformation happening.” Advocating opening up of markets to attract investment in the sector, MrDarshanHiranandani, Director Hiranandani Group cautioned “We must secure our supply to enable opening up markets to attract investment in the power sector. Quality of supply of power is going to be important” Sharing insights about DIGIELEC BHARAT 2021, Mr Vijay Karia, Chairman, Digielec said: “This is what Digilec Bharat addresses – showcasing local capabilities for global markets. And thought leadership discussions on what Indian electrical industry needs to do.” DIGILEC BHARAT2021 is showcasing the capabilities of Indian Electrical Industry in the Global Marketplace witnessing 10,000+ visitors, 100+ buyers, 60+ participating companies, 50+ eminent speakers and 7 conference sessions in the next 6 days. The top notch Indian electrical and electronics manufactures is exhibiting indigenously developed cutting edge technologies, products and solutions tobuyers from India and around the world. Special buyer Seller meets with Metro Rail, Power Utilities and EPC companies will throw up specific business opportunities for the Industry.

