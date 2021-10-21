Madurai restaurant employee stabbed multiple times; 4 arrested

Left Menu

In a gruesome incident, an employee of a restaurant in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was stabbed by four men over a quarrel with the eatery's owner.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a gruesome incident, an employee of a restaurant in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was stabbed by four men over a quarrel with the eatery's owner. The incident took place on Wednesday morning October 20 and the employee who worked at Restaurant in Madurai's Munisalai was left grievously injured.

On Tuesday, four men identified as Vasudevan, Vasanthan, Satish and Selvakumar had come to dine at the restaurant. They reportedly began to drink liquor while sitting inside, prompting the owner to ask them to refrain from doing so after which an argument broke out between the two parties.

However, according to the police, the attack took place the next day when the four men returned to the restaurant. The owner of the restaurant was not present and they proceeded to attack the employee, police said. The restaurant employee identified as Muneeswaran sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital where he is undergoing intensive treatment.

Madurai police have arrested four men for their alleged involvement in the crime and said that the accused have been booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Arms Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

