Kuwait has begun increasing oil production -KUNA

Kuwait has begun to increase its crude production in accordance with an agreement reached by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares said on Thursday.

The minister, cited by the state news agency KUNA, said Kuwait's plans to increase output includes production from the shared zone with Saudi Arabia.

