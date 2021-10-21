Building collapses in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, no casualties reported
A building collapsed near a Gurudwara in Delhi's Sangam Vihar around on Thursday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A building collapsed near a Gurudwara in Delhi's Sangam Vihar around on Thursday.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Thursday.
Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sangam Vihar
- Delhi
- Gurudwara
Advertisement