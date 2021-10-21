BSF detects IED in Baramulla district

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected on Thursday morning on the National Highway between Chaklu-Tragpura in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district by Border Security Force (BSF)'s Road Opening Party.

The traffic was stopped and a bomb disposal team from the army camp was moved to the spot and the IED was destroyed at the location.

The army said that traffic resumed after the IED was destroyed. (ANI)

