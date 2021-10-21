Left Menu

Polish PGNiG says Nord Stream 2 will increase risks for EU gas supplies

Russia has said Nord Stream 2, which is set to double Moscow's annual gas export capacity under the Baltic Sea to 110 billion cubic metres, could provide relief to the European gas market, which has been grappling with tight supplies and soaring prices.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:38 IST
Polish PGNiG says Nord Stream 2 will increase risks for EU gas supplies
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will increase threats to the security of gas supplies to the European Union, Polish gas giant PGNiG said in a submission as part of the certification procedure for the pipeline's operator. Poland, which has taken steps to reduce its reliance on Russian gas supplies, has on many occasions expressed its objections to Nord Stream 2, saying it will further strengthen Gazprom's dominant position in the region.

"The current situation on the European Union gas market proves the scale of the risks for security of supplies created by the Nord Stream 2 project," PGNiG chief executive Pawel Majewski was quoted as saying in a statement. "Since there is spare capacity on the existing pipelines, there is no need for Nord Stream 2 to increase gas supplies to the EU Member States," he added.

The pipeline, funded by Russian energy giant Gazprom and its European partners, is expected to gain certification from a German regulator to begin commercial sales of natural gas, though the approval process could take several months. Russia has said Nord Stream 2, which is set to double Moscow's annual gas export capacity under the Baltic Sea to 110 billion cubic metres, could provide relief to the European gas market, which has been grappling with tight supplies and soaring prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021