Left Menu

Death toll from alcohol poisoning incident in Russia rises to 24 -RIA

The probe in Yekaterinburg found that victims had purchased alcohol from a group of people, two of whom were detained, the investigative committee said. The incident follows the opening of an inquiry earlier in October after 34 people died of alcohol poisoning in southwest Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:42 IST
Death toll from alcohol poisoning incident in Russia rises to 24 -RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The death toll from a mass poisoning linked to illegal alcohol in central Russia has risen to 24, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, in the second such incident this month. Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday that 18 people who drank liquor containing methanol, a poisonous alcohol usually used for industrial purposes, had died from alcohol poisoning in the city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,450 km (900 miles) east of Moscow.

"As of today 24 people (have died)," RIA cited a local prosecutor as saying on Thursday. The probe in Yekaterinburg found that victims had purchased alcohol from a group of people, two of whom were detained, the investigative committee said.

The incident follows the opening of an inquiry earlier in October after 34 people died of alcohol poisoning in southwest Russia. Cases of alcohol-related mass poisonings have shocked the country in the past. In 2016, 77 people died in Siberia from drinking bath oil laced with methylated spirit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021