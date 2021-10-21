Petroleum dealers association calls off two-day closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati

A 48-hour closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati from 6 am on Friday has been called off by the North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA).

The association decided not to go ahead with its earlier plan following a meeting with the Kamrup Metro District administration over resolving demands.

''NEIPDA has withdrawn the proposed protest of closing fuel pumps for 48 hours following a three-hour discussion with the Kamrup (M) district administration," an official release said.

A statement issued by the NEIPDA on Wednesday said the decision to call for the closure was taken to press for its 10-point charter of demands relating to various issues concerning the petroleum dealership business.

Frequent refusal of contractors to load tankers, illegal deduction from some accounts, and faulty automations were some of the points highlighted by the association.

