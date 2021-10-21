Left Menu

Petroleum dealers association calls off two-day closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:55 IST
Petroleum dealers association calls off two-day closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-hour closure of petrol pumps in Guwahati from 6 am on Friday has been called off by the North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA).

The association decided not to go ahead with its earlier plan following a meeting with the Kamrup Metro District administration over resolving demands.

''NEIPDA has withdrawn the proposed protest of closing fuel pumps for 48 hours following a three-hour discussion with the Kamrup (M) district administration," an official release said.

A statement issued by the NEIPDA on Wednesday said the decision to call for the closure was taken to press for its 10-point charter of demands relating to various issues concerning the petroleum dealership business.

Frequent refusal of contractors to load tankers, illegal deduction from some accounts, and faulty automations were some of the points highlighted by the association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021