NITI Aayog launches Atal Innovation Mission digi-book

NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has launched "Innovations for You," which attempts to showcase success stories of Atal Innovation Mission's Startups in different domains, said a press release from NITI Aayog.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has launched "Innovations for You," which attempts to showcase success stories of Atal Innovation Mission's Startups in different domains, said a press release from NITI Aayog. These startups have worked to create new, disruptive and innovative products, services, and solutions that can pave a path for a sustainable future. The first edition of this book is focused on innovations in Health Care and soon other sectors shall follow.

As the country celebrates the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75th Year of Independence, the Innovations for You series by Atal Innovation Mission capture show startups in various sectors are innovating to create a sustainable future in a post-pandemic era. The book is a compilation of 45 health tech startups, incubated at Atal Incubation Centres spread across the country. These startups are leveraging frontier technologies such as AI, IoT, ICT and others to provide socially relevant solutions to problems like anaemia, Malaria, dental care, mental health, neonatal and child care and monitoring human vitals, among others.

The Digi-book was unveiled in the presence of Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Dr V K Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Dr Rakesh Sarwal, Additional Secretary (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. The Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, praised the startups and their innovations by stating, "This book serves as an encouragement to upcoming entrepreneurs to work on the path of creativity and imagination to address some of India's pressing challenges."

Dr V K Paul, Member Health, congratulated the AIM team and appreciated the efforts done in the compilation of this book. He also commended the Atal Incubation Centers and their incubated startups by acknowledging their work and innovations done in the healthcare sector. The CEO, NITI Aayog, said, "Innovations for You is an attempt to showcase how young India is slowly but steadily moving towards becoming a world-class leader. Government of India with the Atal Innovation Mission is supporting the startups and young leaders to achieve their dreams."

Dr Rakesh Sarwal, Additional Secretary (Health), NITI Aayog also appreciated the efforts of the AIM team and acknowledged the work done by the startups in the field of health care innovations. Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, congratulated the 45 innovators mentioned in the book and emphasized how the startups of today are working towards solving the HealthCare puzzle for a better tomorrow.

The digi-book series, Innovations for You, by Atal Innovation Mission brings to you the best of innovations and entrepreneurs to the forefront. The subsequent editions of the book will focus on other emerging sectors like AgriTech, EduTech, Mobility, EV among others. (ANI)

