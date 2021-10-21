French PM to announce on Thursday measures to tackle rising energy costs
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:16 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will appear on TF1's national evening news programme later on Thursday, said TF1, at which Castex is expected to announce measures to tackle rising energy costs.
The broadcast will begin at 8pm local time (1800 GMT).
