Encounter begins between security forces, terrorists at J-K's Srinagar

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Chanapora area of Srinagar on Thursday. "Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected on Thursday morning on the National Highway between Chaklu-Tragpura in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district by Border Security Force (BSF)'s Road Opening Party. The traffic was stopped and a bomb disposal team from the army camp was moved to the spot and the IED was destroyed at the location.

The army said that traffic resumed after the IED was destroyed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

