ASI illuminates 100 monuments in tri-colour to celebrate 100 cr COVID-19 vaccinations achievement

The Archaeological Survey of India of the Ministry of Culture on Thursday illuminated 100 Monuments in Tri-color across the country as India achieved the landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses in one of the World's largest and fastest vaccination drives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:51 IST
Humayun's tomb, picture courtesy: PIB. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India of the Ministry of Culture on Thursday illuminated 100 Monuments in Tri-color across the country as India achieved the landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses in one of the World's largest and fastest vaccination drives. The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to corona warriors -vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against the covid pandemic.

The vaccination played an important role in controlling the spread of the virus and halting the third wave and by administrating 100 crore COVID vaccine doses India becomes the only country along with China to be in the billion-dose club, the Ministry of Culture said. The 100 monuments being lit up in tri-colour include UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutb Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, MamallapuramRath temples in Tamil Nadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat. (ANI)

