JK Cement, PRESPL join hands to scale up use of biomass-based, alternative fuels in manufacturing

JK Cement Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd (PRESPL) to scale up the use of biomass-based and alternative fuels as a replacement to fossil fuels like coal in its manufacturing operations.

The memorandum of understanding with PRESPL, the country's largest biomass aggregation and densification company, is valid for 10 years and is part of the JK Organisation group firm's endeavour to decarbonise its operations, according to a joint statement.

JK Cement Managing Director Raghavpat Singhania said, ''As we embark on our journey towards de-carbonisation, we commit to this MoU that allows building deeper synergies between us and PRESPL in the bio-energy sector.'' PRESPL Chairman and Managing Director Monish Ahuja said, ''Our collaboration in the biomass-based bio-energy sector with JK Cement Ltd heralds a beginning of an 'energy transition sojourn' that will ensure better environment and usher in more eco-friendly energy solutions in the market, with deeper 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' connect.'' As per the agreement, JK Cement and PRESPL will bring about biomass and alternative fuels-based energy transition in the manufacturing units of the JK Group firm.

Both will jointly ascertain new avenues for diversification of business, including any acquisition that supports the bio-energy verticals, to achieve the enunciated energy transition goals of JK Cement Ltd, the statement said.

Both PRESPL and JK Cement shall be the preferred partners for the bio-energy projects and will undertake supply chain of biomass-based products and biomass assessment studies for all current and prospective plants, it added.

