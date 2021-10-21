Left Menu

Putin says Afghanistan's financial assets should be unfrozen

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Afghanistan should receive economic support and get its financial assets unfrozen as its stability was in the interest of all its neighbours.

Washington has said it has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the United States that it froze after the Taliban seized power in August, despite pressure from humanitarian groups and others who say the cost may be the collapse of Afghanistan's economy.

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers won backing from 10 regional powers at talks in Moscow on Wednesday for the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help the country stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe.

